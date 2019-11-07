Awards for Flitwick Scouts

News

Youngsters received a certificate in recognition of achieving the top award for their section.

To achieve the Bronze Award the Beaver Scouts had to complete their My World, My Skills, My Outdoors, My Adventure, Teamwork and Personal Challenge Awards, and also achieve four activity badges which can range from IT to music, and swimming to the number of nights they spend camping.

To achieve the Silver Chief Scout Award the Cubs had to complete their Our World, Our Skills, Our Outdoors, Our Adventure, Teamwork, Team Leader and Personal Challenge Award. They also had to gain six activity badges which can range from cooking to local knowledge, and DIY to sports enthusiast.

Charlie Reid said, “I’ve just moved up to Cubs from Beavers and I’m hoping to get my Silver award. I like being in Cubs as we do something different every week. I liked making the fruit kebabs, going camping and problem solving.”