Award winners: Flitwick pubs have 'gone the extra mile' to be 'safe and welcoming'

Pubs in Flitwick are raising a pint after receiving an award from Central Bedfordshire Council.

The Blackbirds and The Rufus Centre were hailed as some of the area's most popular pubs, clubs, and bars at the Best Bar None ceremony, which was held at award winner, The Rufus Centre, on January 26. This was the sixth Best Bar None awards evening in Central Bedfordshire - and the first since the pandemic.

A Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) spokesman said: "The scheme raises standards by rewarding excellence through audits and an annual awards ceremony to promote responsible management and operation of alcohol-licensed premises. It highlights venues that have gone the extra mile to make Central Bedfordshire a safe and welcoming place for visitors."

Pictured: All the award winners (except The White Hart). Image: CBC.

Local pubs, bars and clubs entered themselves into an assessment process, which took place between September and December 2022. All accredited venues received a plaque to display, showing they are a Best Bar None accredited venue. In total, 13 venues were invited to attend and receive their accreditation, and the two category winners were announced.

The spokesman said: "The Stag, Leighton Buzzard, won the Assessors Choice Award, decided by the assessors based on the venue's preparation ahead of the assessment and engagement with the scheme.

"The Overall Winner Award went to The Bell Inn, Woburn, based on the highest score of all the assessments. The Bell will be invited to attend the House of Lords for the National Best Bar None Awards."

Other towns and their nominated pubs were: Biggleswade - Stairways, The White Hart; Dunstable – Creasy Park, The Highway Man, The Nags Head, The Poynters Arms, The Sugar Loaf, and The White Swan; Leighton Buzzard – The Picture House.