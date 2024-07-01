Avril Lavigne kicks off first summer sessions at Bedford Park

Appearing on top of a pink speaker stack in a custom bedazzled leather jacket, Lavigne opened her highly-anticipated set with Girlfriend.

She continued to dazzle the crowd with an set-list featuring Complicated, Bite Me and crowd-favourite Sk8er Boi. Treating Bedford fans to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, audience members joined her onstage for a cover of Blink-182’s All The Small Things before finishing with ballad I’m With You.

Jess Glynne played Bedford Park yesterday (Sunday) with Tom Jones performing on Thursday. On Friday, it will be the turn of Pete Tong with his Ibiza Classics. James play on Saturday with Nile Rodgers & CHIC finishing proceedings on Sunday (July 7).

There are still tickets available here for the remaining shows.

4 . . The Lottery Winners perform in Bedford ParkPhoto: Donna Samuels Photo Sales