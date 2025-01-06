Avoid Radwell after bridge near Bedford closed due to flooding
Following the heavy rain Radwell Bridge has been closed due to flooding.
In a post on social media earlier today (Monday), Bedford Borough Council asked people to be careful, saying “please take care and avoid driving through flood water, which could be deeper than you think.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.