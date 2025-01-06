Avoid Radwell after bridge near Bedford closed due to flooding

By Clare Turner
Published 6th Jan 2025, 16:43 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 16:48 GMT
Radwell BridgeRadwell Bridge
Radwell Bridge
Following the heavy rain Radwell Bridge has been closed due to flooding.

In a post on social media earlier today (Monday), Bedford Borough Council asked people to be careful, saying “please take care and avoid driving through flood water, which could be deeper than you think.”

Related topics:BedfordBedford Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice