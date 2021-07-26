Arsonists target Bedford primary school

Parents have come together to help raise money after a school play area was destroyed in an arson attack on Friday night (July 23).

At about 10.45pm, police were called to Scott Primary School in Hawk Drive, Bedford, to reports of a fire.

A playground shelters was completely destroyed - and now parents are hoping to raise enough money to pay for alternative play equipment before pupils return in September.

The aftermath at Scott Primary School

One parent said: "Whilst an insurance claim will be made it won’t be ready for September. The last few years has been bad enough for the children, this is the last thing they need to come back to.

"The insurance will take time but has to be used for the replacement shelter and grass. We thought it would be nice in the meantime so buy some other play equipment for our children for alternative play equipment."

The parents are hoping to £500. If you can help, visit their Go Fund Me page

Police confirmed an enquiry is ongoing.