Arsonists set fire to tree stump in Bedford's Queen's Park

By Clare Turner
Published 9th Aug 2024, 12:08 GMT
Arsonists set fire to a tree stump in Old Ford End Road, Bedford (Picture: Pixabay)Arsonists set fire to a tree stump in Old Ford End Road, Bedford (Picture: Pixabay)
A crew from Bedford was called to a blaze on Wednesday morning (August 7).

Firebugs set light to a tree stump in Old Ford End Road, Bedford, just after 10am. Firefighters used a backpack sprayer to put out the fire.

Beds Fire & Rescue confirmed the cause was deliberate.

