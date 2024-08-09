Arsonists set fire to tree stump in Bedford's Queen's Park
A crew from Bedford was called to a blaze on Wednesday morning (August 7).
Firebugs set light to a tree stump in Old Ford End Road, Bedford, just after 10am. Firefighters used a backpack sprayer to put out the fire.
Beds Fire & Rescue confirmed the cause was deliberate.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.