Are you a retired nurse? A Bedford project is hoping you'll share your story

If you used to be a nurse, the Retired Caribbean Nurses’ Association (Bedford) wants to hear from you.

As part of its Sharing History project, it's hoping retired nurses - connected to Bedford - will get involved in its focus groups and share their histories.

They'll be one-to-one interviews in which nurses’ stories will be recorded by Oral History Society-trained volunteers.

Are you a retired nurse?

And in turn, these stories will be given to The Higgins Bedford, to share with communities and schools in the borough.

As well as retired nurses from the Caribbean who studied, worked or lived in Bedford, the association also wants to hear to from retired non-Caribbean nurses and workers.

Cynthia Stuart, chair of the Retired Caribbean Nurses’ Association (Bedford), said: “This project continues the Retired Caribbean Nurses’ main aim of preserving our history, of sharing that significant history with the community as a whole and leaving a legacy for those who follow."