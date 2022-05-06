Archbishop of Canterbury to preach at Bedford's Bunyan Meeting

The Archbishop of Canterbury – The Most Reverend Dr Justin Welby – will be preaching during a service at Bunyan Meeting later this month.

He will be marking the 350th anniversary of John Bunyan becoming minister of the church in 1672.

Even though Bunyan was imprisoned for 12 years for preaching without a licence, the Church of England eventually recognised his importance to the wider church.

Bunyan Meeting, in Mill Street

Revd Chris Damp, minister of Bunyan Meeting, said: “We look forward to welcoming the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby to share in our morning worship on May 29, following in the footsteps of three previous archbishops, Robert Runcie, George Carey, and Rowan Williams, all of whom have preached at Bunyan Meeting in the past.”

The service at Bunyan Meeting is at 11am.