If your child is due to start secondary or upper school in Bedford next September there are just days left for the best chance of getting a place at their preferred school.

Bedford Borough Council’s online admissions system is open to all parents and carers who live in the borough and whose children are due to transfer to secondary or upper school in September 2024. But it closes on Tuesday, October 31.

Children in Year 6 at primary school, or Year 8 at middle school, will need to transfer.

Stock image of a classroom. Picture: Pixabay

Cllr Jane Walker, portfolio holder for family, education, children’s services said; “Applying for a school place is both an exciting and nerve-wracking time for children and their families, but it’s a quick and easy process that can be done online in a matter of minutes.”