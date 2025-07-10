Appeal to help Flitwick teen achieve lifelong dream of competing at European Horseball Championships

A young horsewoman from Flitwick has been selected to represent Team GB in the Under-21 European Horseball Championships in Le Mans, France.

Katie Farnes is hoping to fulfill a lifelong ambition of competing at the prestigious competition at the end of July but needs funding to make the trip possible.

Her mother Lucy explained Horseball receives no national funding in the UK, meaning Katie has to self-fund all her training, travel, and competition costs juggling several part-time and temporary jobs alongside a demanding training schedule to cover her expenses.

To help Lucy has set up a GoFundMe page which has raised so far raised over £320 towards a target of £700.

Katie Farnes will compete at the European Horseball Championships at the end of July

Lucy said: “We’re very proud that our daughter, Katie, has been selected to represent Great Britain in the Under 21s Horseball European Championships in Le Mans, France, at the end of July.

"All the training and competition is entirely self funded and we are looking for sponsorship to help her raise the funds to get her and her horse to France. The competition is taking place at the same time as other international events in dressage, show jumping and eventing.

“This is a truly amazing opportunity that she has worked incredibly hard to achieve, and we couldn’t be prouder of her dedication and commitment.

“Horseball in Great Britain receives no national funding, which means Katie is self-funding the trip. Having just completed full-time education, she is currently juggling several part-time and temporary jobs alongside a demanding training schedule to make her dream a reality.”

An appeal has been set up to help Katie achieve a lifelong ambition of competing at the European Horseball Championships

The fundraiser hopes to attract companies that may be interested in sponsoring a dedicated young athlete along with friends, family, and supporters who would like to contribute to her journey.

Lucy added: “Your support will help Katie proudly represent her country and pursue her passion on the European stage.

“Any donation, no matter the size, would make a huge difference and would be deeply appreciated. Your support will help Katie proudly represent her country and pursue her passion on the European stage.”

> Horseball is a sport played on horseback where a ball is handled and goals are scored by shooting it through a hoop with a diameter of 1m. The sport is a combination of polo, rugby, netball, and basketball.

