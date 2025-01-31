Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A volunteer has made it his mission to help preserve a museum dedicated to the memory of those who served at a wartime RAF base in Thurleigh.

The museum is located on the original Second World War USAAF base that was home to the 306th Bombardment Group from 1942 to 1945.

It serves as a memorial dedicated to the men who operated from Thurleigh as part of the Eighth Air Force 40th Combat Wing,1st Air Division. It also honours the vital role of US Army Air Forces (USAAF) bombers that took off from the air base.

The museum is now used to re-create the work and atmosphere of the airfield and surrounding area during the war years, as well as honour those who lost their lives.

The volunteers who help run the 306th Bombardment Group Museum at Thurleigh

Volunteer Sam Stants, who started an appeal to fund urgent repairs said: “The museum is based on an original WW2 USAAF base that was home to the 306th Bombardment Group from 1942 to 1945. We aim to keep alive the story of these brave people that risked it all during this time, many of whom who did not return home.

“We are lucky enough to have one of these original buildings to house the museum in, formally used by the 306th BG to store bomb fuses and small arms/ammunition.

“But the current challenges we face are that after 80 plus years we need to repair and upgrade several things such as doors, guttering, our heating system as well as repairing the outside of the museum to help keep it looking tip top for our visitors.”

So far the appeal has raised £2,710, exceeding a target of £2,500.

The 306th were stationed in Thurleigh - and at a single base longer than any other group.

Sam added: “Although we had a successful year our budget simply cannot accommodate these repairs which is why I started the GoFundMe page.

“I am honestly so touched by all the donations we have received so far, the support from local people and the wider general public has been overwhelming.

“Being involved with the museum and having the opportunity to pay the brave and hardworking personnel that served in the 306th the respect and uphold their memories really is an honour.

“I have met so many great people from my short time at the museum and really look forward to getting a full season under my belt.

A memorial dedicated to the 306th Bombardment Group and their time in Thurleigh from 1942-1945.

“I also want to say thank you and well done to all of our other volunteers, they are the friendliest and warmest bunch of people I’ve ever met and have made me feel right at home there.”

The 306th Bombardment Group arrived in September 1942 after leaving Wendover Airfield in Utah, USA, and were stationed at a single base longer than any other group in England.

They led the first USSAF daylight bomb raid over Germany on January 27, 1943, their target - the U Boat pens at Wilhelmshaven.

The 306th went on to complete 341 combat missions, the second highest flown in the 8th air force. They were also the first bomb group in the 8th Army air force to complete 300 missions.

Sam says the airbase was home to up to 3000 personnel at the height of the war which would have had a huge impact on the local area. Many stayed behind after the war and many met their wives there who returned back to the US after the war ended.

It’s hoped the museum will reopen in the Spring and be open every Sunday until the end of October.

Visit the museum’s GoFundMe page to find our more details and to donate to the appeal.