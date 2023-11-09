Appeal to find missing mum and 4-year-old son who have links to Bedford

Qingxia Wu and Jayden Li were reported missing on Tuesday, September 19, from their home in Kirkdale. Since their disappearance officers have carried out extensive enquiries and are now appealing to anyone who may have seen Qingxia and Jayden to come forward.Further enquiries have established they could be in the Walton area of \Merseyside.Qingxia is South East Asian, 5ft 3 inches tall, of slim build with shoulder length black hair and brown eyes.Jayden is also South East Asian with black hair and brown eyes.Qingxia can speak English, however her main language is Cantonese. She also has links to the Northants area.Police request information of any new sightings of Qingxia and Jayden are passed on here here or contact Merseyside Police @MerPolCC or 101.