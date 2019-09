Police are appealing for help to find a missing 91-year-old man from Bedford.

William Frank Jenkins, who usually answers to Frank, was last seen on Saturday morning in Hawthorn Avenue, Bedford.

William Frank Jenkins

He’s described as slim, around 5’ 5” and walks with a wooden stick. He often wears a light coat and cap.

He may still be in the Bedford area, or may be in the Aspley Guise area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 268 of September 21.