Appeal following fatal collision on M1 at Milton Keynes

Emergency services attended the scene, but the driver of the van, a man in his 30s, sadly died. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.Detective Inspector Garry Webb, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has sadly lost his life.“We would like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the M1 at this time who may have information or dashcam footage which may have captured the vehicles involved in the moments before the collision.