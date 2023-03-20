There is also one patient in a ventilation bed

As of Thursday (March 16), Bedford recorded 55 cases in a week, with a total of 71,476 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Heath England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 90 cases, with a new total of 109,661, while Luton has 46, taking the total to 81,654.

Bedford

And with Bedford recording 55 cases since the previous Thursday – that averages at over seven cases a day.

Bedford recorded another two deaths as they did the previous week (738), Luton recorded four (802), and there was one death in Central Bedfordshire (923).

Currently, 52 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and 74 patients were admitted in the last seven days.

One patient is in a ventilation bed.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.