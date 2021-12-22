Ampthill woman "living best life" after losing over EIGHT STONE

A weight has been lifted for Leanne Jones after she decided to trade in processed meals for proper home cooking.

The Ampthill woman is now 8st 1.5lb lighter - and is making sure she sticks to a healthy diet.

She said: "Now I enjoy cooking from scratch. Processed meals are a thing of the past."

Leanne Jones after the weight loss

Before joining Ampthill Slimming World, Leanne would think nothing of having fish and chips, chinese takeaways or even pizza, burgers, or pies.

But she soon developed new healthy cooking habits once she joined the group - and, amazingly stuck to it during lockdown.

Leanne said: “To lose weight you have to eat less, right? Well, no. What you’re eating is much more important than how much.

"Swapping high calorie, unsatisfying foods for foods that are lower in calories and more bulky, so they fill you up for longer, is key to losing weight in a way that’s easy to live with."

Leanne Jones before the weight loss

And she added: "Moving to a new area, my Slimming World friends became my new family who supported me to get to target. I am now living my best life.”

Jane Oliver - who runs the group every Monday evening and Tuesday morning - is blown away by her success.

She said: “Leanne is an incredible lady I have in my group, in total she has lost 8st 1.5lbs, and reached her target last November, in the middle of a pandemic. How amazing is that?”

Leanne added: “About 10 days into lockdown, Jane rang me and said we were going to do sessions on Zoom. What a relief this was to me, I could still see my friends and support each other to stay on track.”

So what did Leanne's diet previously consist of?

Breakfast - toast with butter and jam

Lunch - shop-bought sandwich, crisps, chocolate bar

Evening meal - Takeaways like fish and chips, Chinese or processed foods like pizza, burgers, frozen chicken steaks, pies with oven chips

And what about her new diet?

Breakfast - bran flakes or fruit with Greek yogurt

Lunch - home-prepared chicken salad, apple and a hi-fi bar or a Slimming World lunch bowl

Evening meals - chicken breast with roasted fresh veg or spaghetti bolognese, Slimming World burger and chips. Or a stir fry

