Ampthill teen wows Britain's Got Talent judges who give dance crew standing ovation

Ampthill-based teenager Mia Beaney has wowed the Britain’s Got Talent judges with her performance as part of urban dance crew IMD Legion.

The 17-year-old – together with more than 30 dancers aged 11-35 – earned a standing ovation with Simon Cowell calling the performance “absolute perfection”.

Mia – who is currently studying for her A-levels at Redborne Upper School – said: “Performing at the Palladium in front of the Britain’s Got Talent judges was exciting and scary, but we smashed our performance and when the judges and audience gave us a standing ovation, it was quite overwhelming.

"I cannot wait to find out if we’ve made the live semi-finals, but whatever the outcome it’s been an incredible experience.”

As well as training and competing with IMD Legion in East London, Mia is also the founder of Fundamentalz Dance, a street dance club based at the Ampthill high school.

She set up Fundamentalz Dance in 2020 and now teaches over 70 students of all ages across seven classes a week at Redborne.

Ampthill-based teenager Mia Beaney

Omar Ansah-Awuah, IMD Legion founder and CEO, explained how the crew had previously reached the show’s semi-finals seven years ago.

He said: “After spending almost two years in lockdown, training remotely and missing out on many competitions and performances, it’s been fantastic to come back and perform at the biggest competition there is, Britain’s Got Talent.

"After missing out on a place in the final in 2015 by just a fraction of votes, our choreographers and dancers have pushed themselves to the limits and worked tirelessly to be ready for this opportunity, and we’ve returned stronger, cleaner, fitter and even more determined.

"We are grateful for all the support we’ve already received and hope we can go all the way this time.”

Urban dance crew IMD Legion in action during Britain’s Got Talent

With IMD Legion, Mia has performed all over the world, winning numerous national, European and world titles.

