Staff from Ladybird Forest school with their award

An Ampthill school is one of the first to achieve Central Bedfordshire Council’s brand-new ‘Healthy Child – Healthy Workforce’ Quality Standard Accreditation.

The award shows Ladybird Forest School’s commitment to the emotional and mental health of its early years children and workforce, and to creating a nurturing environment where children can thrive.

The accreditation is part of the council’s pre-school emotional health and well-being programme, funded by Public Health. To become accredited, schools complete a self-assessment and must demonstrate how they meet the eight standards developed by the council.

Amanda, the manager from Ladybird Forest School, said: “We are always looking to improve and support children’s learning, and committing to the ‘Healthy Child – Healthy Workforce’ standards has highlighted what we are doing well and what we could do better to develop the children’s awareness of being healthy.”

Cllr Hayley Whitaker, executive member for families, education and children, said: “Helping children to develop emotional resilience, good social skills and supporting positive mental health in the future is crucial. The ‘Healthy Child – Healthy Workforce’ accreditation demonstrates the commitment of both the council and early years settings to support positive mental health in children and help them thrive. Ladybird Forest School in Ampthill should be extremely proud of this achievement.”

Cllr Rebecca Hares, executive member for health and community liaison said: “This accreditation shows that Ladybird Forest School understands the significance of focussing on the whole child and supporting them in all areas – not just their academic and physical development. Their work is a fantastic example to other settings in central Bedfordshire, many of whom are also working towards this accreditation.”

The scheme helps ensure the physical health, well-being and behaviour for children and young people is supported and responded to appropriately, and that the well-being, mental health and motivation of staff is supported and actively promoted.