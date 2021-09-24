Ampthill music centre ready to reopen at Redborne Upper School

The music centres are reopening after a year of disruption

After a year of disruption caused by the pandemic, Inspiring Music (Central Bedfordshire’s music service) has announced the reopening of its three music centres for face-to-face music making, playing and performing.

From Saturday (September 25), the three music centres across Central Bedfordshire in Biggleswade, Ampthill and Leighton-Linslade will throw open their doors to welcome students – both new and old - with new timetables and activities catering for all ages and instruments, including early years and beginners

There’s a huge range of musical instruments and activities on offer during each session, including guitars, jazz bands, musical theory, singing, ukuleles and much more. These sessions aim to provide children, their families and members of the community from all backgrounds, with the opportunity to play and make music.

The Saturday morning sessions at Redborne Upper School Music and Drama Blocktake place between 9.30am and 12.30pm during term time and are open to everyone. Inspiring Music staff will be on hand to offer advice and answer questions.

Ben Bottone, Area Manager, Inspiring Music said: “The whole team at Inspiring Music are thrilled to be reopening our music centres. This past year it has been incredible to see our students embracing online sessions during the pandemic, but we are very pleased to be reopening the doors for in-person learning and playing.

“Learning to make and play music with others in the group allows students to learn from experienced tutors face-to-face and share the experience with like-minded souls as part of a live ensemble. It can really help people to embrace a new instrument or discover new ways of playing – whilst having fun”

Inspiring Music offer a 25% discount on first term membership for anyone aged between 5 and 18. Music sessions are also available for adults.