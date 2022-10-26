Ampthill mum has carved out these clever pumpkins - including one of ET

Just take a look at these great creations.

Ampthill mum-of-two Sam Lynam has been busy carving again in readiness for Hallowe’en and has made some great designs.

You may remember a few years ago when we featured her pumpkin carved out to look like Boris Johnson

Well, this time, she’s surpassed herself – making pumpkins to look like Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean, Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and everyone’s favourite alien E.T.

And just like previous years, Sam has donated the pumpkins to The Old Sun pub, in Dunstable Street, to display.

While she jokes her two children will now be left “eating a lot of pumpkin pie”.

1. . Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. . Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. . Sam's Boris Johnson pumpkin from 2020 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. . Sam's Edward Scissorhands pumpkin from 2020 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales