Ampthill mum has carved out these clever pumpkins - including one of ET
We don't think he’ll be phoning home anytime soon though
Just take a look at these great creations.
Ampthill mum-of-two Sam Lynam has been busy carving again in readiness for Hallowe’en and has made some great designs.
You may remember a few years ago when we featured her pumpkin carved out to look like Boris Johnson
Well, this time, she’s surpassed herself – making pumpkins to look like Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean, Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and everyone’s favourite alien E.T.
And just like previous years, Sam has donated the pumpkins to The Old Sun pub, in Dunstable Street, to display.
While she jokes her two children will now be left “eating a lot of pumpkin pie”.