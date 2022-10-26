News you can trust since 1845
E.T. took Sam three hours to carve

Ampthill mum has carved out these clever pumpkins - including one of ET

We don't think he’ll be phoning home anytime soon though

By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago

Just take a look at these great creations.

Ampthill mum-of-two Sam Lynam has been busy carving again in readiness for Hallowe’en and has made some great designs.

You may remember a few years ago when we featured her pumpkin carved out to look like Boris Johnson

Well, this time, she’s surpassed herself – making pumpkins to look like Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean, Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and everyone’s favourite alien E.T.

And just like previous years, Sam has donated the pumpkins to The Old Sun pub, in Dunstable Street, to display.

While she jokes her two children will now be left “eating a lot of pumpkin pie”.

Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean

Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa

Sam's Boris Johnson pumpkin from 2020

Sam's Edward Scissorhands pumpkin from 2020

