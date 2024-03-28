The airfield and museum. Picture: IWM Duxford

A pilot who died after an aircraft crashed on the field at Duxford’s Imperial War Museum has been named as Ampthill man Simon Riggs.

Emergency services were called at 1.40pm on Tuesday (March 26) after reports of a light aircraft crash at the site in Cambridge. A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were no other passengers aboard the privately-owned General Aviation Cirrus SR22, said the museum. Cambridgeshire Police have passed the investigation over to the Air Accident Investigation Branch.

Imperial War Museum Duxford said: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. Cambridgeshire Police have informed next of kin, who attended the scene of the accident yesterday.”

Simon’s stepson Sam Holdstock-Marshall, paid tribute to him. He said: “ It is with a heavy heart that I’m sharing this news. Yesterday afternoon Simon Riggs passed away. A much loved husband, father and friend.

“To all those that know or have worked with Simon, you will remember his passion for Postgres and dedication to his work. With 2ndQuadrant he has truly left his mark on the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“However, his greatest work was the friendships that he created. The 2Q’ers will know that you were an extension of his family, and held a place in his heart.

“Having recently stepped down from working life, Simon continued to live his life to the fullest. He will be greatly missed.

“I ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

Simon, from Ampthill, had recently retired after a career as a software developer and database manager. He founded the data server solution company 2ndQuadrant.

A former colleague also shared a message about his “cherished friend”. Umair Shahid said: “Simon, you left us too soon. Ever since you welcomed me into 2ndQuadrant in 2015, I have come to rely on your advice at every crossroad of my career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You transitioned from the role of a boss to something far more profound — a mentor, a confidant, a cherished friend. You saw potential within me that I was oblivious to, nurturing and encouraging me in ways that have shaped me into who I am today.

“I am privileged and honoured to have worked so closely with you.”