Ampthill care home brings festive cheer to Bedford Foodbank

Big-hearted residents and staff at an Ampthill care home brought some festive cheer to Bedford Foodbank.

Residents at Richmond Manor Care Home, in Dunstable Street, made Christmas wreaths to add some sparkle to those the foodbank supports in the community.

Foodbank volunteer Stella Brooks, who set up the foodbank 10 years ago, said: “There is an endless talent to what your residents at Richmond Manor can do, thank you so much for all their kindness.

Richmond Manor wellbeing and lifestyle coach Mollie Dyer and Stella Brooks from the foodbank

“The families receiving these will be so grateful, I am going to be delivering them straight away, thank you again Richmond.”

Mollie Dyer, Richmond Manor wellbeing and lifestyle coach, said: “We had a lovely time making the wreaths and we felt we wanted to help spread some of our festive spirit.

“We have helped the foodbank before so we felt they would appreciate the wreaths; we hope people enjoy them.”

Ampthill Methodist Church, Church Street, is the collection point for the charity which helps feed families and individuals in the area and is run entirely by volunteers.