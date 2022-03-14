Ampthill best place to live in the county, according to Muddy Stilettos' readers

Ampthill has come out on top as the best town to live in Bedfordshire.

As part of lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos Top 200 Best Places to Live guide, the Central Bedfordshire town pipped Leighton Buzzard, Woburn, Sandy, Henlow and Biggleswade.

Bedford was knocked into second place - and Luton, which may have been wrongly categorised as a city - didn't even make the list.

These thatched cottages in Woburn Street, Ampthill, were built 1812–16