Ampthill best place to live in the county, according to Muddy Stilettos' readers
Bedford comes in at number two while Luton is nowhere to be seen
Monday, 14th March 2022, 3:56 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th March 2022, 3:59 pm
Ampthill has come out on top as the best town to live in Bedfordshire.
As part of lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos Top 200 Best Places to Live guide, the Central Bedfordshire town pipped Leighton Buzzard, Woburn, Sandy, Henlow and Biggleswade.
Bedford was knocked into second place - and Luton, which may have been wrongly categorised as a city - didn't even make the list.
The average house price in Ampthill is £402,886 - you can bag yourself an attractive terrace for just over the £300k mark, while a detached house will set up back in the region of £600k.