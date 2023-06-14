Ampthill author publishes collection of stories inspired by childhood friend who died at the age of 11

Ampthill author David R Morgan celebrates Winnie and her Wonderful Wheelchair

An author has published a collection of stories about a little girl and her magical wheelchair – inspired on a childhood pal.

David R Morgan, from Ampthill, began writing the books about heroine Winnie four years ago, based on a girl he remembered from childhood who died aged just 11.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"She couldn't walk, yet her imagination soared to incredible heights,” he explained, recalling her saying "Every day is an adventure."

And this week Florida’s A2Z Press has published The Many Marvellous Adventures of Winnie And Her Wonderful Wheelchair – a collection of all seven Winnie and Her Wonderful Wheelchair adventures. Included are Winnie and Her Wonderful Wheelchair, Winne and Her Winning Week, Winnie and Her Wheelchair's Time Travel Winnie and the Aardvark and Axolotl Adventure, Winnie and Her Winter Wonderland, Winnie and Her Four Seasons.

David explained: “Winnie has a wonderful, magical wheelchair. She doesn't let anyone, or anything stop her having many marvellous adventures. So, set off into this big, happy book and travel with her, her dog Waffles and her wonderful wheelchair back in time to meet so many famous women, to other planets, into special realities, attend a superb flower show, help everyone she meets, have a wonderful winter adventure, and show others nothing can stand in their way of having adventure and happiness.