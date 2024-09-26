Amber alert as more rain predicted to cause flooding and transport disruption across Bedford this evening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bedford residents are being warned to stay safe as the Met Office issues an amber weather warning.

The Met Office has warned that rain could cause more road disruptions, flood damage to buildings and possible power cuts.

According to the national weather service, slow moving showers and thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon, turning to heavy rain in the evening. It is expected to clear overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some places, especially across central and eastern parts of the warning area, are likely to receive 30 to 40mm in three hours or less, and potentially 50 to 60mm or more in around six hours.

An amber flood warning is in place for Bedford and surrounds. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

It says rain will fall onto already saturated ground and impact communities recovering from recent flooding. Travel disruption and further flooding is likely, with rivers continuing to rise after the rain clears.

It is advising people to avoid travelling by road during potentially dangerous road conditions and, where unavoidable, to watch for possible danger and drive cautiously.

It also warns people not to drive, walk or swim through floodwater and should anyone be trapped by deep or fast-flowing water, they are urged to call 999 and wait for help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flood kits, it says, could help save property and business owners from loss or damage.

Essentials for a flood kit include:

Insurance and any other important documents

A torch & spare batteries

A first aid kit, prescription medicines and supplies

Warm, waterproof clothes and blankets

Food and water.

It also advises to check on vulnerable people, including older people, those with underlying conditions or who live alone. Anyone concerned for someone’s health can call the NHS helpline 111.