Amazon gives Bedford homeless project cash boost

Amazon has donated £1,000 to the King’s Arms Project in Bedford.

A charity, which offers help to the homeless, provides outreach, accommodation and opportunity to help people out of poverty.

The donation will be used for food for clients, refreshments during one-to-ones, course materials for back-to-work training as well as external trainer fees.

Victor Pulido, general manager at Amazon in Milton Keynes, said: “It’s our pleasure to support King’s Arms Project with this donation to assist them with helping people out of poverty. We want to say a big thank you to the charity’s staff and volunteers for all they do for the people of Bedford.”