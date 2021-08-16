Amazon gives Bedford homeless project cash boost
Money will be help homeless make the leap from living on the streets to accessing safe accommodation and paid employment
Amazon has donated £1,000 to the King’s Arms Project in Bedford.
A charity, which offers help to the homeless, provides outreach, accommodation and opportunity to help people out of poverty.
The donation will be used for food for clients, refreshments during one-to-ones, course materials for back-to-work training as well as external trainer fees.
Victor Pulido, general manager at Amazon in Milton Keynes, said: “It’s our pleasure to support King’s Arms Project with this donation to assist them with helping people out of poverty. We want to say a big thank you to the charity’s staff and volunteers for all they do for the people of Bedford.”
Majbritt Moulding, from King’s Arms Project, added: “King’s Arms Project is committed to making life better for homeless people across Bedford. We are so pleased to receive this donation from the Amazon team, as it will help us to support our clients on their journey off the streets and into lives of fulfilment and being part of wider community.”