All the times Bedford Town Bridge was lit up in 2021 - and why

Bedford Town Bridge is certainly an impressive landmark - and as you stroll down the Embankment you may have noticed it bathed in colour.

But have you ever wondered why?

It's not just to make the bridge look ever prettier - as Mayor Dave Hodgson explains.

He said: "We light Bedford Town Bridge to mark national awareness charity days that are important to us as a Council and our local residents.

“During 2021, these included Young Carers Action Day, Baby Loss Awareness Week, and World AIDS Day among others.

“By lighting the bridge, I hope we raise some awareness to these different causes and show our support.”

Here are all the times it was lit up in 2021.

Young Carers Action Day The bridge was lit up in purple on March 16 for Young Carers Action Day - an annual event, organised by Carers Trust to raise awareness of young carers and the incredible contribution they make to their families and local communities.

Great Big Green Week The first Great Big Green Week took place between September 18 and 26 last year, and was the largest event for climate and nature ever seen in the UK.

Green Flag Awards On October 14 Bedford celebrated the Green Flag Awards. Bedford Park, Addison Howard Park, Harrold-Odell Country Park, and Priory Country Park have once again been awarded the Green Flag - with Priory Country Park marking its 20th award in a row!

Baby Loss Awareness Week On October 15 the bridge was lit up for Baby Loss Awareness Week. The aim of the week is to support bereaved parents and families and commemorate their babies' lives and lost pregnancies, as well as raise awareness about pregnancy and baby loss.