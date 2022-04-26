All staff made redundant as Twinwood's Bodyflight in Bedford goes into administration

Bodyflight Ltd at Twinwoods has ceased trading with all staff made redundant.

An announcement on its website yesterday (Monday) confirmed the decision with a holding page

The company – which is just outside of Bedford and is known as Twinwoods Adventure – ceased trading on Friday (April 22).

In a statement from BRI Business Recovery and Insolvency, a spokesman told Bedford Today: “Bodyflight Ltd t/a Twinwoods Adventure approached BRI Business Recovery and Insolvency for assistance in dealing with the company’s financial affairs.

"Various options available to the company were explored, however, due to circumstances beyond its control, the rescue option was no longer viable and a board meeting was held on Friday at which the director took the difficult decision to cease trading.

"It is anticipated the company will be in liquidation early next month.

“We appreciate the depth of feeling regarding a business ingrained within the local community that formed some 18 years ago offering a wide range of activities for local families. We have endeavoured to make customers and members aware of the situation as soon as possible.

A picture from the Bodyflight World Challenge in Bedford in 2014

"Details about how to claim in the liquidation have been circulated via use of the company’s social media and our contact details are on the company’s website.

“In the meantime those financially affected by the closure of the company should look to cancel any direct debit and where activities are purchased in advance then it is recommended they contact their credit card company or bank to see if they are entitled to a refund for the unfulfilled element of their purchase.”

One angry reader contacted us and said: “We turned up there for a birthday party with two cars of kids and were turned away.

"Money lost. Upset kids. No contact from the company.”

When Bedford Today initially contacted BRI Business Recovery and Insolvency yesterday, the booking part of the website was still available – that has since been taken down after we alerted them.

There’s a FAQ section on Twinwoods Adventure's Facebook page