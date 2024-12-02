Alison Moyet and KT Tunstall announced as Simple Minds support at Bedford Summer Sessions

Alison Moyet and KT Tunstall will be supporting Simple Minds at Bedford Park in July (Picture: Naomi Davison)

Two powerhouse singers have been added to the Simple Minds line up at Bedford Park next year.

Joining the band on July 3 are the iconic Alison Moyet and KT Tunstall. Tickets are on general sale now via smmrsessions.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Alison Moyet, known for her distinctive, soulful voice, first rose to fame as part of the groundbreaking synth-pop duo Yazoo before launching a successful solo career with top 10 hits Love Resurrection and All Cried Out.

In 2024, she marked 40 years as a solo artist by releasing the top 10 album Key, featuring reworked versions of singles, fan favourites and deep cuts along with two new songs.

KT Tunstall, whose breakout album Eye to the Telescope introduced hits like Black Horse and the Cherry Tree – and of course Suddenly I See. She is known for her raw, emotive performances and her fusion of folk, rock, and experimental sounds.

She’s even expanded into composing for film and theatre, with her latest project, Clueless: The Musical, set to make its West End debut in February.