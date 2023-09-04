Air ambulance will give free CPR training at Bedford's Harpur Centre tomorrow

Drop in sessions at the Harpur Shopping Centre from

Magpas Air Ambulance provides Community CPR training in Bedford

Learn how to perform lifesaving CPR and use a defibrilator at Bedford’s Harpur Centre tomorrow (Tuesday).

Magpas Air Ambulance’s Community CPR trainer Nicola Cooper will be at the shopping centre from 9am to 2pm holding drop-in sessions to teach people what to do if they witness a cardiac arrest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s part of Air Ambulance Week, dedicated to showcasing the vital work of air ambulance charities. As well as the air ambulance, Magpas also provides a rapid response car manned by a doctor and paramedic team in Bedfordshire two days a week.