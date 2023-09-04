News you can trust since 1845
Air ambulance will give free CPR training at Bedford's Harpur Centre tomorrow

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 4th Sep 2023, 17:33 BST
Magpas Air Ambulance provides Community CPR training in Bedford

Learn how to perform lifesaving CPR and use a defibrilator at Bedford’s Harpur Centre tomorrow (Tuesday).

Magpas Air Ambulance’s Community CPR trainer Nicola Cooper will be at the shopping centre from 9am to 2pm holding drop-in sessions to teach people what to do if they witness a cardiac arrest.

It’s part of Air Ambulance Week, dedicated to showcasing the vital work of air ambulance charities. As well as the air ambulance, Magpas also provides a rapid response car manned by a doctor and paramedic team in Bedfordshire two days a week.

In the past year, the charity has worked with the Bedfordshire Football Association to teach Magpas Air Ambulance’s Community CPR course to football teams across Bedfordshire, teaching over 1,000 children and adults CPR and how to use a defibrillator. You can also book private sessions to learn the lifesaving skills.

