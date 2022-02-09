After being closed for well over a year, Kempston Mill Bridge opens at last

After being closed for 14 months, Kempston residents can finally use Mill Bridge again.

The right of way over the bridge was closed in December 2020 due to rotting planks causing structural concerns - making the bridge unsafe and leaving residents fuming.

Cllr James Valentine and Kempston town mayor Cllr Carl Meader attended the reopening.

Kempston town mayor Cllr Carl Meader and Cllr James Valentine at the bridge's reopening

Cllr Valentine said: “It’s a relief the work is finally done and it’s good to see the high quality construction and much improved appearance of the bridge.

"Residents can make better use of the walking and cycling paths and easily access Great Denham Country Park and its facilities.”

Cllr Meader added: “I’m very pleased this vital bridge is open. I have received many complaints from residents since it’s been closed and I know they will delighted to use the crossing again.”