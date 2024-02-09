News you can trust since 1845
Aerial drone footage catches dramatic flooding near Bedford

It’s at Radwell Bridge
By Clare Turner
Published 9th Feb 2024, 11:45 GMT
Radwell Bridge (Picture courtesy of SkyCams Aerial Film and Photography)Radwell Bridge (Picture courtesy of SkyCams Aerial Film and Photography)
This picture – captured from a drone – shows the flooding at Radwell.

Given to Bedford Today from SkyCams Aerial Film and Photography, it reveals Radwell Bridgesubmerged by water.

The Environment Agency has issued yet another flood warning along the Great Ouse in Bedford and Central Bedfordshire as well as the Ouse from Newport Pagnell to Roxton.

River levels remain high and continue to rise – especially as it’s currently tipping it down today (Friday).

