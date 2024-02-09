Radwell Bridge (Picture courtesy of SkyCams Aerial Film and Photography)

This picture – captured from a drone – shows the flooding at Radwell.

Given to Bedford Today from SkyCams Aerial Film and Photography, it reveals Radwell Bridgesubmerged by water.

The Environment Agency has issued yet another flood warning along the Great Ouse in Bedford and Central Bedfordshire as well as the Ouse from Newport Pagnell to Roxton.