Aerial drone footage catches dramatic flooding near Bedford
It’s at Radwell Bridge
This picture – captured from a drone – shows the flooding at Radwell.
Given to Bedford Today from SkyCams Aerial Film and Photography, it reveals Radwell Bridgesubmerged by water.
The Environment Agency has issued yet another flood warning along the Great Ouse in Bedford and Central Bedfordshire as well as the Ouse from Newport Pagnell to Roxton.
River levels remain high and continue to rise – especially as it’s currently tipping it down today (Friday).