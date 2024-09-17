Advice and support service Bedford Borough Hub officially opens its doors

Bedford mayor Tom Wootton and Councillor Sarah Gallagher officially open the Bedford Borough Hub in Horne Lane

Following a soft launch, Bedford Borough Hub has now officially opened.

The hub – in Horne Lane – offers a wide range of services, from advice and query resolution to in-person and digital assistance. The council has teamed up with Citizens Advice Bureau and Public Health Outreach Team to provide the service.

Bedford mayor Tom Wootton said: "Since quietly opening our doors, we’ve already had the privilege of helping over 1,000 residents through the hub – a clear testament to the value this initiative is bringing to our community."

The hub is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9am-5pm and on Wednesday between 10am-5pm.