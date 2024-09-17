Advice and support service Bedford Borough Hub officially opens its doors

By Clare Turner
Published 17th Sep 2024, 12:43 GMT
Bedford mayor Tom Wootton and Councillor Sarah Gallagher officially open the Bedford Borough Hub in Horne LaneBedford mayor Tom Wootton and Councillor Sarah Gallagher officially open the Bedford Borough Hub in Horne Lane
Following a soft launch, Bedford Borough Hub has now officially opened.

The hub – in Horne Lane – offers a wide range of services, from advice and query resolution to in-person and digital assistance. The council has teamed up with Citizens Advice Bureau and Public Health Outreach Team to provide the service.

Bedford mayor Tom Wootton said: "Since quietly opening our doors, we’ve already had the privilege of helping over 1,000 residents through the hub – a clear testament to the value this initiative is bringing to our community."

The hub is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9am-5pm and on Wednesday between 10am-5pm.

