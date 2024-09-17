Advice and support service Bedford Borough Hub officially opens its doors
Following a soft launch, Bedford Borough Hub has now officially opened.
The hub – in Horne Lane – offers a wide range of services, from advice and query resolution to in-person and digital assistance. The council has teamed up with Citizens Advice Bureau and Public Health Outreach Team to provide the service.
Bedford mayor Tom Wootton said: "Since quietly opening our doors, we’ve already had the privilege of helping over 1,000 residents through the hub – a clear testament to the value this initiative is bringing to our community."
The hub is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9am-5pm and on Wednesday between 10am-5pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.