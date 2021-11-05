Claire Hillsdon, Samuel Durrant, Lara and Kimberley Milbourn

Little swimmers from Bedford made a splash for cash - helping to raise an amazing £24,000 for charity.

Babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers took part in this year’s ‘Splashathon' - dressed as superheroes.

The events at Trinity Arts and Leisure on Bromham Road, Pilgrims School on Brikhill Drive and Clophill pools were raising money for Tommy’s, a baby loss prevention charity that raises funds to research why pregnancy goes wrong, as well as guide families through all stages of pregnancy.

Joseph & Libby Gassor

Tommy’s also provide support to those who have sadly lost babies.

Since Water Babies first started fundraising for Tommy’s in 2006, £4,760,000 has been raised.

Splashathon is an event that takes place every other year and has changed both in theme and size since it began. The last Splashathon in 2019 saw the little swimmers dress up as pirates and princesses.

Despite the hardship of the last 20 months for everyone, the combinations of eye-patches and tiaras and this year’s capes and underpants has meant the Bedford region has raised

Arthur Edgington

over £53,000 during the last two Splashathon fundraisers.

The national total raised during Splashathon this year was £760,000.

Tamsin Brewis, director of Water Babies Bucks and Beds, said: “We’re so proud of our little swimmers and thankful to everyone who’s helped the cause. Tommy’s is a fantastic charity, and we’re so happy to support them and the incredible work they do.

"Losing a baby causes so much hurt and often confusion but I’ve heard so many stories about the amazing staff at Tommy’s helping families come through their hardest days.