Youngsters at an academy have been busy creating food parcels for those less fortunate in the community to help spread some festive cheer.

Sharnbrook Academy, which is part of Meridian Trust, once again held its ‘Christmas in a Box’ appeal, creating hampers for distribution prior to Christmas in conjunction with All Nations Church in Bedford and other local schools and businesses.

Approximately 100 boxes were collected by All Nations Church, each going to a family in serious financial need. Students, aged from 11 to 18, produced the hampers across a total of 70 tutor groups, creating a wonderful sight in the sports hall, as the number of festive-wrapped boxes grew.

Christmas charity boxes being organised by students from Sharnbrook Academy

Clare Raku, Principal of Sharnbrook Academy said: “We have a history of helping those in our community and this winter, the need is greater than ever, so I’m really proud of the students and the number of hampers they’ve created this year”.

Continuing with their festive activities, Sharnbrook Academy has several more events between now and the end of term, including a ‘Winter Dance Showcase’, a Christmas concert, a school-wide Christmas breakfast and a Christmas market which has been organised by the school’s sixth form students.

Mrs Raku added: “Through our Christmas in a Box contributions, our students, year on year, demonstrate their commitment to our values of responsibility and community. Their efforts are superb and they are a credit to our community”.