A6 near Wilstead now open following road traffic collision

By Clare Turner
Published 27th Jun 2023, 17:01 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 17:18 BST

The A6 between Deadman's Hill and Wilstead is now open following a road traffic collision just before 2pm today (Tuesday).

The road had been closed but Bedfordshire Police have confirmed they have now left the scene.

A police spokesman said: “We were called today (Tuesday) at around 1.40pm to a report of a road traffic collision on the A6 road between Houghton Conquest and Wilstead involving three vehicles.

The A6 is open againThe A6 is open again
Emergency services attended and the road was reopened a short while later.”

