Police have now left the scene

The A6 between Deadman's Hill and Wilstead is now open following a road traffic collision just before 2pm today (Tuesday).

The road had been closed but Bedfordshire Police have confirmed they have now left the scene.

A police spokesman said: “We were called today (Tuesday) at around 1.40pm to a report of a road traffic collision on the A6 road between Houghton Conquest and Wilstead involving three vehicles.

The A6 is open again