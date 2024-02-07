A new career in Bedford
Looking for an exciting new job opportunity in Bedford working for a national company? Medequip Assistive Technology is the UK’s leading supplier of community equipment services, and they’re looking for new people to work as technicians, in the warehouse, in the cleaning department and in customer service.
If you're interested, all you need to do is call in. It's Open House on Monday 12th February and Tuesday 13th February, from 8.00am - 5.00pm - just drop in any time with your CV and meet the team. Interviews will be carried out there and then.
If you can't make it in person on those days, just call 07455 011532 or email [email protected]
Medequip's Bedford depot is located at Units 8 & 9, Hammond Road, Elms Farm Industrial Estate, MK41 0UD.
Medequip looks forward to welcoming you there!