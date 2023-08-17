A-level results day: Bedford students celebrate as they pick up exam results

Students across the country have been picking up their A-level exam results today (Thursday).

Across the country the proportion of A or A* grades has dropped from a peak of 44.8% during the pandemic to 27.2% – but 79% of students have secured places at their first-choice university, according to UCAS.

And students celebrating their results can pick up free food at participating restaurants – including a cheeky Nandos in Bedford.

Long-standing Sociology lecturer at The Bedford Sixth Form Pauline Kendall who is pictured with some of her students who are all off to the university of their choice

Here are the results from Bedford’s schools:

The overall pass rate at The Bedford Sixth Form is up to 95% compared to 93% in 2022.

A total of 937 entries were made across a wide range of subjects at the 16+ exclusive age range establishment in Bromham Road – with 15 subjects getting 100% pass rates. These were: textiles, fine art, graphics, photography, classical civilisation, computer science, dance, English language, film studies, further maths, German, Italian, media studies, sociology and Spanish.

The Bedford Sixth Form student Astrid Westlake, who is off to Cambridge University to study Human, Social and Politcal Sciences

Among those celebrating was Astrid Westlake of Bedford who is off to Cambridge University to study Human, Social and Politcal Sciences; Marko Turićanin, aged 18 of Bedford who is off to Leicester to study computer science; Georgia Cornwall who got 3 A stars and is to study English at Warwick University; William Bennett, 18, of Biggleswade, via South Africa, who passed History, Sociology and Classics to get into Reading to study Classical Museum Studies; and Zoebella Hollingsworth of Dunton who is off to do a degree in Forensic Science at De Montfort Leicester.

Joining the event was long-standing Sociology lecturer Pauline Kendall who is pictured with some of her students who are all off to the university of their choice.