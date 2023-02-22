95 new homes approved for Great Denham despite fears over parking and crime

Plans for 95 new homes in Great Denham have been approved, despite concerns over the use of parking courtyards.

Parish councillor Louise Evans told the planning committee on Monday (February 20) that Great Denham Parish Council does not object to the development of the site in principle, but the current design will “cause issues for residents”.

“This recommendation [to approve] has failed to recognise or address the issues of the parking layout,” she said.

Parish councillor Evans added that the lack of overview of residents’ vehicles and the distance from their homes leads them to park in the street.

“This creates increased congestion on the streets and hinders access for emergency vehicles, buses and general traffic,” she said.

“There’s also crime and antisocial behaviour.

“The last five years of the Great Denham crime stats when analysed show that areas with parking courts have 3.8 properties per crime reported over a five-year period in areas that are high density

“Those are low density, it is 5.6 properties per crime, as you can see, it’s a significant difference.

“Now is definitely the time to fix the design at the planning stage when the impact on the current residents and businesses and their future owners and social housing tenants in the proposed amenities can be mitigated by better design, lowering the chance of crime inclusion and better parking,” she said.

Pritesh Shah, head of planning, Barratt David Wilson Homes, said: “We acknowledge that there are some local objections to the design of the development and in particular the rear parking courts.

“Unfortunately, these were a requirement of the previously approved designcode, which guides the development on our site as well.

“By improving the overlooking of the parking courts, making access to the dwellings easy from within the courts, improving lighting and defensive planting.

“Will in turn help to reduce antisocial behaviour,” he said.

Councillor James Weir (Conservative, Kempston Rural), speaking as the ward councillor said: “The National Planning Policy Framework says ‘create places that are safe, inclusive, and accessible.

“And which promotes health and well-being with a high standard of amenity of existing and future users.

“Where crime and disorder and the fear of crime do not undermine the quality of life or community cohesion and resilience’, this has not been done.

“Bedfordshire Police have also objected to the risk of exposure of vehicles in parking courtyards with no line of sight to residents’ properties.

“[This] will result in street parking, thus affecting safety with a potential increase in vehicle and other crime,” he said.

Yole Medeiros, a principal planner at the council, said that the development should follow the character of those already implemented in the wider area.

“And in this sense, we always supported the use of the Great Denham Design Code, including parking courts,” she said

“The issues relating with the concerns relating with the safety of these spaces, we believe can be addressed by appropriate lighting, which we are conditioning,” she said.

