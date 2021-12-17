9 surprisingly spacious homes for sale in Bedford right now

The pandemic has certainly changed our relationship with where we chose to live.
Estate agents say there's very much a 'race for space' now - with homebuyers wanting more room for working from home.
Many of us have prioritised properties with bigger gardens too.
But with such a shortage of properties on the market, what's out there at the moment.
Well, we've had a mooch around Rightmove to save you the hassle - here's just a selection.
1. Biddenham Turn - offers in excess of £1,300,000
This beauty has got it all - not one, not two but three reception rooms. Built in 1928, the house also boasts five bedrooms, a gated driveway and screened gardens of 0.50 acres set back from the road. The 2,596 sq ft of accommodation even has two cloakrooms because you know, one just isn't enough
Photo: Michael Graham
2. Main Road, Biddenham - £1,750,000
This new stone 5-bed home is almost complete. A spectacular property with near on 4,200 square feet of contemporary modern living. It's got the wow factor. There's three en suites, a gigantic 42ft by 19ft open plan kitchen-family room and frankly more space than you can shake a stick at
Photo: Taylor & Co Land & Property Consultants, Astwood
3. Bromham Road, Bedford - £1,200,000
This open-plan stunner was built three years ago and offers over 3,300 sq ft - including the garage and room above. There's four mahoosive bedrooms, a large private garden, a big family room/study and if all that wasn't enough, the kitchen/dining room/lounge comes in at 29ft by 27ft, So substantial, then
Photo: Compass, Bedford
4. Goldington Road, Bedford - £1,200,000
This Victorian six double bedroom villa style property is pretty special. It's got it all going on. The sitting room has an adjoining garden room, two of the bedrooms have en suites, there are three reception rooms and an open plan kitchen/breakfast room - there is more than 3,100 sq ft of accommodation over four floors. Gorgeous
Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford