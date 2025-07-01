9 of the best kebab houses in Bedford: Does your favourite make the list?

Sometimes it’s the only takeaway that will do – you just want some meat and to have a kebab-ulous time.
And with World Kebab Day on the horizon – it’s on Friday, July 11 (yes, it is a real thing) – we thought you’d appreciate a round up of the most skewer-some places in town.
We’ve let Google reviews do the heavy lifting for us – meaning, you guys have it all wrapped up.
So let’s see if we can spice your life with our sizzling list…
1. Soprano Kebab
With a score of 4.4 out of 5 stars after 448 reviews, this kebab house in Midland Road is definitely a hit with customers, with one saying: "The food here is simply outstanding. I highly recommend the chicken kebab in bread – the meat is perfectly seasoned, juicy, and the portions are truly generous" Photo: Google
2. Misto Kitchen
This place in Dane Street scored a whopping 4.9 out of 5 stars after 172 reviews, with one customer saying: "Tasty chicken amazing dressing on salad very yummy rice with veg. We are definitely coming back for more" Photo: Google
3. Marmaris Grill
You'll find this place in Tavistock Street and with a score of 4.5 out of 5 stars after 371 reviews, that's good going. One customer in a glowing review said: "Great service and very generous food sizing, they have quality and quantity" Photo: Google
4. The Nazar
With a score of 4.6 out of 5 stars after 549 reviews, this kebab house in the High Street is clearly popular. One customer wrote: "Beautifully presented place, tasty food, cocktails and great service" Photo: Google
