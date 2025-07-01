A doner kebab (Picture: Pixabay)placeholder image
9 of the best kebab houses in Bedford: Does your favourite make the list?

By Clare Turner
Published 1st Jul 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 17:43 BST
Who doesn’t love a kebab?

Sometimes it’s the only takeaway that will do – you just want some meat and to have a kebab-ulous time.

And with World Kebab Day on the horizon – it’s on Friday, July 11 (yes, it is a real thing) – we thought you’d appreciate a round up of the most skewer-some places in town.

We’ve let Google reviews do the heavy lifting for us – meaning, you guys have it all wrapped up.

So let’s see if we can spice your life with our sizzling list…

With a score of 4.4 out of 5 stars after 448 reviews, this kebab house in Midland Road is definitely a hit with customers, with one saying: "The food here is simply outstanding. I highly recommend the chicken kebab in bread – the meat is perfectly seasoned, juicy, and the portions are truly generous"

1. Soprano Kebab

With a score of 4.4 out of 5 stars after 448 reviews, this kebab house in Midland Road is definitely a hit with customers, with one saying: "The food here is simply outstanding. I highly recommend the chicken kebab in bread – the meat is perfectly seasoned, juicy, and the portions are truly generous" Photo: Google

This place in Dane Street scored a whopping 4.9 out of 5 stars after 172 reviews, with one customer saying: "Tasty chicken amazing dressing on salad very yummy rice with veg. We are definitely coming back for more"

2. Misto Kitchen

This place in Dane Street scored a whopping 4.9 out of 5 stars after 172 reviews, with one customer saying: "Tasty chicken amazing dressing on salad very yummy rice with veg. We are definitely coming back for more" Photo: Google

You'll find this place in Tavistock Street and with a score of 4.5 out of 5 stars after 371 reviews, that's good going. One customer in a glowing review said: "Great service and very generous food sizing, they have quality and quantity"

3. Marmaris Grill

You'll find this place in Tavistock Street and with a score of 4.5 out of 5 stars after 371 reviews, that's good going. One customer in a glowing review said: "Great service and very generous food sizing, they have quality and quantity" Photo: Google

With a score of 4.6 out of 5 stars after 549 reviews, this kebab house in the High Street is clearly popular. One customer wrote: "Beautifully presented place, tasty food, cocktails and great service"

4. The Nazar

With a score of 4.6 out of 5 stars after 549 reviews, this kebab house in the High Street is clearly popular. One customer wrote: "Beautifully presented place, tasty food, cocktails and great service" Photo: Google

