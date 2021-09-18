82-year-old woman dies in collision between Bedford and Turvey - police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses after an 82-year-old woman died in a road traffic collision on the A428.

Emergency services were called at approximately 10.35am on Thursday (September 16) to reports of a collision between a white van and a white VW Passat on the A428 between Bedford and Turvey.

An 82-year-old woman, who was travelling in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

A man from the same vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sergeant David Burstow, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who might have information that could help us piece together the details of this tragic collision in which an elderly woman sadly died.

“If you witnessed the collision, or if you were travelling along the A428 between Bedford and Turvey that morning shortly between 10.35am and recall seeing a VW Passat, or if you have any dash camera footage that you suspect may assist us with our investigation, then please do get in touch.”