65 jobs up for grabs at new luxury Bedford care home

A new luxury care home - Blakelands Lodge - is recruiting for up to 65 members of staff.

There are various positions available including care management, care assistants and kitchen and domestic staff.

The new team will complete a thorough induction period before the home - which will care for up to 66 residents with dementia - opens in April.

Blakelands Lodge, in Marston Moretaine

Blakelands Lodge, in Gee View, Marston Moretaine, has had a £12 million investment and will be provider Ideal Carehomes' 29th home.

The site boasts a lavish cinema, landscaped gardens, a traditional tea shop with a balcony, beauty parlour and bar.

Sarah Colling, head of development and engagement, said, ‘It is a great time to join the Ideal Carehomes family and even to start a career in social care if you are new to the sector.

"Over the course of the pandemic, the media has really shone a light on how amazing care workers are and it is wonderful to see them get the recognition they deserve.

“We have unique training and development initiatives, through our Ideal Academy, including industry-leading training, career progression opportunities via a range of learning resources such as E-learning and specialist workshops – there are always opportunities to progress for the right people.”

Stacey Linn, managing director, added: “We are very excited to be opening our first luxury care home in Marston Moretaine and are keen to hear from people living in the local community who are seeking fulfilling careers within social care.

"Whilst our environments are second to none, it is our staff team who make our homes the best places to live, and who help our residents to retain their independence whilst supporting them to live an active lifestyle.”