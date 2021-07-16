52 fantastic Bedford River Festival pictures from our archives as we look forward to next year's event

This weekend (July 17 and 18) should have been Bedford River Festival - but the Covid pandemic has seen Bedford s biggest community event postponed not once but twice.

The festival is now due to take place on July 23 and 24 2022, and we can't wait!

We've had a look back in our archives to bring you these pictures... even though we can't celebrate this year, at least we can soak up some of the atmosphere from past events as we look forward to next year.

The event is free to attend and includes live entertainment and activities, a funfair, raft and dragon boat races, plus the heritage village, sports village and water sports arena.

See anyone you recognise?

