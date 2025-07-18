Supergrassplaceholder image
Supergrass

50 pictures of the crowds enjoying Bedford Summer Sessions - see if you can spot yourself

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 18th Jul 2025, 12:39 BST
This year’s Bedford Summer Sessions blasted into the town with acts from McFly and Supergrass to Russell Watson and Lesley Garrett.

We’ve shared pictures of the action on stage – but this time we’ve turned the camera around to show just some of the thousands of people who flocked to Bedford Park to enjoy the music.

Can you spot yourself – or anyone you know?

Café Mambo Ibiza

1. .

Café Mambo Ibiza Photo: Donna Samuels Photography

Café Mambo Ibiza

2. .

Café Mambo Ibiza Photo: Donna Samuels Photography

Café Mambo Ibiza

3. .

Café Mambo Ibiza Photo: Donna Samuels Photography

Café Mambo Ibiza

4. .

Café Mambo Ibiza Photo: Donna Samuels Photography

