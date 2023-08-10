5 animals that are looking for new homes in Bedfordshire - and a summer fete for all the family
Meet the five animals that are currently looking for new homes in Bedfordshire.
National Animal Welfare Trust’s (NAWT) Bedfordshire branch is home to plenty of animals, including dogs, cats, and rabbits. Now the rescue centre’s recent rebuild has come to an end, NAWT Bedfordshire has planned a fun dog show and fete that will take place on Friday, September 2 at Glebe Farm, Aspley Guise.
Activities are set to include: the dog show, refreshments, live music, children’s games, stalls, and a raffle. Entrance to the event will cost £2 for adults and 50p for children, and the event will run from 12pm to 4pm. All dogs are welcome at the fete .
Centre supervisor Daniella Robinson said: “We’re very excited about this year’s fete as we’re re-opening our doors to the public on the September 2nd weekend for the first time in over a year. Our centre has been closed to visitors since last summer as we’ve been re-building the site to replace our crumbling buildings with modern catteries and kennels.
"These brand-new facilities will improve the experience for the animals on site and make it easier for the volunteers and animal care team to help the dozens of cats and dogs find loving new homes.”
She added: “It is a chance to meet the local community and share the work we do. We rely on the generosity of the public to fund our work – and they’ve been helping us raise money for the rebuild as well - and it’s because of support from all the different fundraising events like our summer fete that we’re able to find homes for nearly 300 homeless cats, dogs and rabbits every year.”
With that in mind, lets take a look at some of the furry friends that are currently available at the centre.