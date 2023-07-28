4 hours free parking trial begins at Bedford's Allhallows car park next month

Allhallows car park. Pic supplied by Bedford Borough Council

Shoppers will be able to park for free in Allhallows car park for up to four hours from August 1.

And the trial scheme will run until Thursday, February 1 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Jim Weir, deputy mayor and portfolio holder for environment, highways and transport, said, "We hope this trial will help local Bedford businesses as people can take their time to visit the local shops. It is brilliant news for Bedford - a true boost for our town. With this fantastic offer, everyone can easily pop in for a haircut, enjoy a coffee, or visit our library and museums hassle-free."

Councillor Andrea Spice, portfolio holder for town centres and planning, added that the council would measure the trial to see how it influences shopper behaviour, as well as continuing to consider other ideas to attract more residents to the town centre.