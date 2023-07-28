News you can trust since 1845
4 hours free parking trial begins at Bedford's Allhallows car park next month

The trial starts on August 1
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 28th Jul 2023, 09:17 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 09:17 BST
Allhallows car park. Pic supplied by Bedford Borough CouncilAllhallows car park. Pic supplied by Bedford Borough Council
Allhallows car park. Pic supplied by Bedford Borough Council

Shoppers will be able to park for free in Allhallows car park for up to four hours from August 1.

And the trial scheme will run until Thursday, February 1 2024.

Councillor Jim Weir, deputy mayor and portfolio holder for environment, highways and transport, said, "We hope this trial will help local Bedford businesses as people can take their time to visit the local shops. It is brilliant news for Bedford - a true boost for our town. With this fantastic offer, everyone can easily pop in for a haircut, enjoy a coffee, or visit our library and museums hassle-free."

Councillor Andrea Spice, portfolio holder for town centres and planning, added that the council would measure the trial to see how it influences shopper behaviour, as well as continuing to consider other ideas to attract more residents to the town centre.

Find out more about Bedford’s car parks online here.

