340 homes including duplexes and apartments in Bedford and 150 homes in Cranfield among latest public notices

Land to the north and east of Crawley Road and to the south and west of Bourne End Road, Cranfield (Picture: Google Maps)

There are a few interesting planning applications in the works, according to the latest public notices on our site.

First up is a proposal for the former Hazlewood Foods site in Dallas Road, Bedford which has been rumbling on for ages.

The application is for 341 dwellings to include townhouses, duplexes and apartments in a series of separate buildings varying from three to seven storeys, with car parking, pedestrian and vehicle access, and landscaping (reference number: 25/02039/M73).

Next up is a planning application for 150 dwellings, green infrastructure including sustainable drainage, ecological habitats, children’s play areas and green space.

This is at land rear of 2 to 44, Crawley Road, Cranfield (reference numbers: CB/24/03618/OUT & CB/24/03045/OUT).

And finally (because I know you love roadworks), the following roads in Bedford will be closed between 8pm and 6am from November 3 and 14:

St Paul’s Square

St Mary’s Street

The Embankment

Horne Lane

High Street

This is for resurfacing of St Paul’s Square and the alternative route is via River Street, Greyfriars, Bromham Road, Ashburnham Road, Midland Road, Prebend Street, Cauldwell Street, Kingsway, St John’s Street, Kingsway roundabout, Rope Walk.

The reverse route applies.

