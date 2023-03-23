“The way things are going, there’ll be nothing left on the high street” he says as he blames government for forcing him out of business

A popular family butcher whose grandfather started the business in Bedford Road, Kempston, more than 90 years ago is being forced to retire because of rising energy costs.

Clive Ashpole, of P J Ashpole and Son, says a recent 300% hike in his energy bill has forced him to shut up shop at the age of 67 because he simply cannot afford to keep up the payments.

He explains: “We have so many fridges and freezers – including a great big solid concrete fridge box that’s been there since my grandad’s day. It’s equipment and machinery we can’t do without.

Butcher Clive Ashpole who is retiring from the family business that was started by his grandfather and has been serving locals for more than 90 years

"When the new contract came in, I couldn’t sleep for two or three nights. From £300 a month, we would have had to pay about £1,200. We simply couldn’t afford those overheads. There was no way I was prepared to put myself in debt so I decided I didn’t need the worry of it."

The father of three blames the government for not stepping in to do more to help small businesses.

He says: “They seem blind and deaf to those who need help. They must put people before profits and nationalise energy so ordinary people can afford to live.

“The way things are going, there’ll be nothing left on the high street. There won’t be any banks or small shops. And pubs and restaurants will have to close too.”

This old black and white picture was taken in 1943 and shows, from left, Joseph Ashpole, his son Peter, business partner 'Mac' Williamson, a Mr Hall and Joseph's father-in-law, Mr Linsel. Joseph was a pigeon fancier and the cup was related to his hobby

The butchery business has changed almost beyond recognition since Clive started working in it 50 years ago.

He recalls: “Most people went home to a lovely cooked meal. The only fast food in those days was fish and chips. There’s no traditional Sunday roast any more – lifestyles have changed. And that’s the reason there’s so much obesity.”

Ashpoles’ homemade sausages have always been legendary – and Clive claims they’ve been the secret of their success over the past five decades, together with their bacon with no water injected.

He still enjoys the job and is going to miss it – and his customers – enormously when he finally shuts up shop on Friday, March 31.

"Our customers have become our friends,” he smiles. “I’m going to miss the people and the banter. There were some real characters and we always had a laugh and a joke.

"It’s going to be a sad day but we’ll get some wine in to celebrate the past five decades.”

He’s been humbled and overwhelmed by all the calls and messages expressing just how much his regulars are going to feel his loss.

But he adds: "I’ve got 50 years of memories and that’s a very comforting thought.

"My Mum is 90 and I’ve got eight grandchildren so I’m sure I’ll still be very busy.”

P J Ashpole was started in 1932 by Clive’s grandfather Joseph who ran the business in partnership with his friend, ‘Mac’ Williamson. There was an abattoir on the premises until the government brought in new rules about slaughter houses in1948.

