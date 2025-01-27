30 dialysis patients needed a transfusion and one had a stroke after water failure at Bedford Renal Unit

Bedford Renal Unit

An investigation into a water failure at Bedford Renal Unit found 17 factors that had contributed to the emergency incident that left 30 dialysis patients needing a tranfusion and one having a stroke.

Board members of East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust (ENHT) met to discuss an investigation into the water failure in February 2024.

The emergency incident saw 69 of the 97 patients receiving dialysis at the Bedford Renal Unit undergo a drop in their haemoglobin, leading to concerns about water quality.

Fifteen patients subsequently needed to be admitted to hospital after becoming unwell and in total, 30 required a transfusion. The trust stated one patient suffered a stroke.

An investigation found 17 key factors that contributed to the incident, one of them being water quality testing and failing to adhere to modern manufacturers’ guidance.

The trust has implemented a series of improvements and at the last board meeting, discussed the findings of an investigation into what led to the incident.

Chair of the board, Anita Day said: “There has been a lot of interest in this publicly and also, this is a really important topic for us as an organisation that wants to learn from what has happened here.”

Medical director Justin Daniels told the panel: “We’ve had renal services at East and North Herts for 36 years. I’ve been meeting with various members of the team over the last week or so, and one of the things they’re very keen to tell me is that we’ve never before had an interruption in the service that we offer, so this was a real shock to them when it happened.

“I want to acknowledge that this incident has caused harm, I want to acknowledge it’s caused inconvenience both to our patients and our staff, and I want to say sorry for that.

“We supply renal services to 1.2million people and we have an incredibly dedicated staff group in the renal services team. They have worked so hard over the past year to make sure the services for our renal patients are safe. Many of them have worked in the trust for very many years. I met somebody yesterday who has worked with us for 35 years, which is incredibly impressive.

“This is very much a Swiss Cheese incident. What do I mean by that? I mean that this is an incident where a whole series of things have lined up. They’ve come together and because they’ve lined up, that has meant that we’ve ended up with the incident that we’ve had.”

Summarising the findings of the investigation report, Mr Daniels said: “We were using a protocol for our water quality testing that we now know was outdated. We also know that the escalation process contained within that protocol was not correct.

“An average patient having dialysis is exposed to between 300 and 600 litres of water each time, and that water comes from the tap water. That water contains chemicals which are deliberately put into the water to make it safe for drinking but those chemicals are not safe if used in dialysis fluid, so the job of the water treatment plan is to remove those chemicals before they get to the patient.

“There were also problems with the tools and equipment in the Bedford Renal Unit. There was an alarm panel that had been installed when the unit was opened 12 years earlier, and that panel had never worked. There were a number of other technical failings in the unit.

“There were also some problems around communication, we didn’t have a clear process around escalation of abnormal results in water testing.

“We had some problems with governance, we were looking very carefully at the water quality as it went into the plant but we didn’t have an appropriate engineering response to looking at the water as it came out of the plant. We also weren’t following all of the manufacturers’ guidance… we were not up to date with all of that.”

Following the incident, a number of improvements have been made. The trust has enhanced its water quality monitoring processes and sought expert engineers to oversee all maintenance works.

The trust has also made large investments in improving its dialysis infrastructure. These include the installation of new RO (reverse osmosis) plants and water ring replacements across Bedford, St Albans and inpatient areas.

East and North Herts Trust also states that is “committed to developing a 20-station modular dialysis unit”, expected to go live by March 2025, which will increase long-term dialysis capacity.

A patient directly affected by the incident, known only as ‘Patricia’, paid tribute to the NHS staff and told the board they must be “immensely proud” of their dedication, adding: “I didn’t feel I had a bad experience.”

Following the public Trust Board meeting, Kirit Modi MBE, Chair of LAKPA (Lister Area Kidney Patients Association) said: “I was pleased to attend the trust’s board meeting today and participate in the discussion about the report on the closure of the Bedford Renal Unit last year.

“It was a positive meeting and I shared LAKPA concerns about the lack of timely investment in the infrastructure of the five units by the trust and the importance of taking action to increase the confidence of patients in the dialysis service.

“While we greatly welcome the actions already taken by the trust, there is an urgent need for the trust to address outstanding issues.

“LAKPA will continue to work in partnership with trust staff to ensure that the lessons from the closure of the Bedford unit are learnt and implemented.”